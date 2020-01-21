 
Flixbus reports three million Belgian passengers in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
    Flixbus reports three million Belgian passengers in 2019

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    © Belga

    FlixBus transported three million passengers to, from and within Belgium in 2019, a 40% increase on the previous year, the German company reported on Tuesday in a press release.

    A leader in Germany for long distance travel by coach, Flixbus has been in Belgium since 2015.

    Growth in Belgium has been so strong that there is an evident demand for better infrastructure for long-distance coaches, the company said, disclosing that it is now in discussions with Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent and Bruges on possibilities for improving bus-stop installations in cooperation with these cities.

    At the global level, the FlixMobility group transported over 62 million passengers in 2019, 37% more than in 2018.

    The group recently acquired companies such as Eurolines and Kamil Koç, bringing the number of destinations served by its buses and trains (Flixtrain) to 2,500.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

