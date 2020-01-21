Flemish Minister for Environment drives car into ditch
Presumably, she lost control of the car due to the slippery road surface. Credit: Belga
Zuhal Demir, the Flemish Minister for Environment, has driven her car into a ditch in the Limburg municipality of Waterschei, on Tuesday morning.
Presumably, she lost control of the car due to the slippery road surface. “Fortunately, a man from Genk came to my aid,” said Demir. “He brought me where I needed to go, and helped to make sure my car was towed,” she added.
Translation of Facebook post: “Careful on the road, guys! No worries: Rozanne and I are totally fine, and there is no damage. Many thanks to the people of Genk who spontaneously came to help and showed their kindness.”