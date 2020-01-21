Flemish Minister for Environment drives car into ditch...

Presumably, she lost control of the car due to the slippery road surface. Credit: Belga

Zuhal Demir, the Flemish Minister for Environment, has driven her car into a ditch in the Limburg municipality of Waterschei, on Tuesday morning.

Presumably, she lost control of the car due to the slippery road surface. “Fortunately, a man from Genk came to my aid,” said Demir. “He brought me where I needed to go, and helped to make sure my car was towed,” she added.

Translation of Facebook post: “Careful on the road, guys! No worries: Rozanne and I are totally fine, and there is no damage. Many thanks to the people of Genk who spontaneously came to help and showed their kindness.”

Demir was not injured, and was able to finish her planned visit, reports Het Belang van Limburg.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times