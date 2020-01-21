 
Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China, says Belgian Prime Minister
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Latest News:
Hybrid buses are good for environment but often...
Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China,...
Inside the most expensive house in Brussels...
Remember the horrors of the Holocaust, Jan Jambon...
Teacher suspected of sexually assaulting girl (4) jailed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    Hybrid buses are good for environment but often break down
    Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China, says Belgian Prime Minister
    Inside the most expensive house in Brussels
    Remember the horrors of the Holocaust, Jan Jambon urges during visit to Auschwitz
    Teacher suspected of sexually assaulting girl (4) jailed for one month
    Vincent Kompany’s father receives threatening letter containing white powder
    Nothing has been done for the climate, says Greta Thunberg
    Second-generation immigrants ‘no better off’ than their parents in Belgium
    Belgium’s part in WWII deportations branded a ‘disgrace’
    Seven men suspected of planning terror attack in France arrested
    Ghent brothers complete ‘World’s Toughest Row’ across the Atlantic
    NewB informally receives the green light to become a bank
    Flemish Minister for Environment drives car into ditch
    Flixbus reports three million Belgian passengers in 2019
    Bart De Wever calls Jewish caricatures at Aalst Carnival ‘disrespectful’
    Girl (7) found dead: neighbours flag previous concerns over child’s wellbeing
    Activist group secretly plants 500 trees in Antwerp at night
    Antwerp mosque should lose official recognition, says Flemish Minister
    Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study 
    Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent and deceitful’
    View more

    Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China, says Belgian Prime Minister

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia

    Alibaba’s presence in Liège Airport will allow Belgian businesses to export more easily to China, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said on Tuesday.

    The Prime Minister said she was very satisfied after a “very interesting” discussion in Davos, with the Alibaba Group CEO, Daniel Zhang, who laid out the advantages for Belgium of the installation of his Chinese e-trade giant in Liège.

    The Chinese group’s complex at the Belgian airport is due to be operational by mid-2021, but its presence in Belgium has raised not a few hackles. Some fear a massive influx of Chinese goods, while climate campaigners have been denouncing an expected increase not only in air traffic but also road transport, as thousands of trucks are expected to be involved in distributing packages of goods made in China throughout Europe.

    However, Wilmès highlighted the benefits the Chinese giant is expected to bring in. “It’s not just about the establishment of a logistics centre but also a partnership to create an entire local economy, in Liège, but also elsewhere in Belgium,” the Prime Minister said.

    “Alibaba’s arrival is creating direct and indirect jobs, but in both directions,” she explained. “It will allow SMEs to export to China, a market that is not easy to break into, and that’s the most interesting thing for us now.”

    For Wilmès, Alibaba represents opportunities at a time when Belgium’s economic growth has slowed down. “We need to identify local, Belgian, business and put it in contact with Alibaba to facilitate exports to China,” she noted.

    “We need to be facilitators because when a region wins, the whole of Belgium wins,” she added.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job