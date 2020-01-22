Flu cases on the rise, but no epidemic (yet)

The epidemic threshold is reached for 153 consultations per 100,000 inhabitants for at least two consecutive weeks. Credit: Wikipedia

While the number of influenza (Flu) cases in Belgium continues to rise, it remains below the epidemic threshold, the Scientific Institute of Public Health said Wednesday in its weekly influenza report.

Between 13 and 19 January, 109 people per 100,000 inhabitants consulted their doctor for flu problems (fever, cough, muscle aches, fatigue, etc.). The previous week, there were 94 consultations per 100,000 inhabitants.

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in the number of respiratory samples testing positive for influenza. In total, 53% of the samples taken by general practitioners were positive.

In Belgium, an epidemic is considered to exist if the threshold of 153 consultations per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded for at least two consecutive weeks and at least 20% of the respiratory samples, after analysis by the Scientific Institute of Public Health, prove positive for an influenza virus.

The Brussels Times