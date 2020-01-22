 
Flu cases on the rise, but no epidemic (yet)
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Latest News:
Shoah Commemoration: Patrick Dewael urges Europe to fight...
Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data...
Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday...
Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of...
19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Shoah Commemoration: Patrick Dewael urges Europe to fight racism, hatred
    Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data using blockchain
    Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday
    Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of God
    19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete
    Anti-Semitism can soon be reported online to Belgian Police
    Commission President threatens a carbon tax on imports into EU
    Ghent University students robbed while sitting exam
    ‘Flemish Netflix’ will launch in 2020
    Flu cases on the rise, but no epidemic (yet)
    Police investigate ‘racist statements’ made following migrants boat capsize
    Fugitive Belgian murder suspect hands himself over to South Africa police
    Unemployment found to impact overall health
    The three €10 million Brussels homes that will not sell
    Belgium unlikely to be hit by deadly coronavirus
    Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached by Marvel
    Missing cat turns up ten months later in Leuven
    A quarter of over 55s have never changed employer
    Greece elects its first female president
    6 days left to repatriate Belgian IS children from Syria before €50,000 daily penalty
    View more

    Flu cases on the rise, but no epidemic (yet)

    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    The epidemic threshold is reached for 153 consultations per 100,000 inhabitants for at least two consecutive weeks. Credit: Wikipedia

    While the number of influenza (Flu) cases in Belgium continues to rise, it remains below the epidemic threshold, the Scientific Institute of Public Health said Wednesday in its weekly influenza report.

    Between 13 and 19 January, 109 people per 100,000 inhabitants consulted their doctor for flu problems (fever, cough, muscle aches, fatigue, etc.). The previous week, there were 94 consultations per 100,000 inhabitants.

    In recent weeks, there has been an increase in the number of respiratory samples testing positive for influenza. In total, 53% of the samples taken by general practitioners were positive.

    In Belgium, an epidemic is considered to exist if the threshold of 153 consultations per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded for at least two consecutive weeks and at least 20% of the respiratory samples, after analysis by the Scientific Institute of Public Health, prove positive for an influenza virus.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job