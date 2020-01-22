 
Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data using blockchain
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Latest News:
Shoah Commemoration: Patrick Dewael urges Europe to fight...
Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data...
Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday...
Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of...
19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Shoah Commemoration: Patrick Dewael urges Europe to fight racism, hatred
    Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data using blockchain
    Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday
    Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of God
    19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete
    Anti-Semitism can soon be reported online to Belgian Police
    Commission President threatens a carbon tax on imports into EU
    Ghent University students robbed while sitting exam
    ‘Flemish Netflix’ will launch in 2020
    Flu cases on the rise, but no epidemic (yet)
    Police investigate ‘racist statements’ made following migrants boat capsize
    Fugitive Belgian murder suspect hands himself over to South Africa police
    Unemployment found to impact overall health
    The three €10 million Brussels homes that will not sell
    Belgium unlikely to be hit by deadly coronavirus
    Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached by Marvel
    Missing cat turns up ten months later in Leuven
    A quarter of over 55s have never changed employer
    Greece elects its first female president
    6 days left to repatriate Belgian IS children from Syria before €50,000 daily penalty
    View more

    Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data using blockchain

    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    The banks will start sharing data to simplify the process. Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s four major banks, Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING Belgium and KBC, will now use a blockchain to simplify their customer services, the Isabel Group announced on Wednesday.

    The four will use the Kube application, which will allow them to share businesses’ data between them and thus facilitate the verification and maintenance of the businesses’ identities, according to the Isabel Group, a provider of financial services.

    This is a first in Europe, according to the main parties concerned, which have signed a draft agreement to this effect.

    The blockchain – a digital ledger for recording information and transactions as well as tracking assets that is shared by a cluster of organisations – will make it easier for the participating institutions to meet a key requirement in the fight against money laundering and other illicit transactions: identity verification.

    In order to avoid money laundering and fraud, banks are required to verify, on a regular basis, the identities of the leaders and main shareholders of a company when it opens an account with them.

    This is a time-consuming process that is done individually by each bank and needs to be repeated frequently. The participating banking institutions will now be able to save time by sharing identification data via the Kube app.

    A client will only need to input their data once on the platform, after which it will be verified and validated by the bank. The information will then be shared in a secure manner between the participating institutions, which will enable businesses to open accounts without red tape or delays.

    Any modifications of businesses’ data will also be shared between the banks so that they can all have the most up-to-date information.

    The Belgian financial sector is the first in Europe to share such a secure, decentralised database using blockchain technology for identifying companies.

    In addition to the Big 4, other banks will be able to join the platform in future, the Isabel Group said.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job