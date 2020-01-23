Belgium’s renewable attempts fair to spark

In 2018, renewable energy accounted for 9.4% of the total energy consumption in Belgium, far less than the European average of 18%, and under our 13% target for 2020, according to figures from the European Statistics Office Eurostat.

With a share of 54.6% in renewable energy, Sweden is the number one European country in this field, while Belgium is among the worst performers. Only the Netherlands (7.4%), Malta (8%) and Luxembourg (9.1%) are worse.

Among the 28 countries of the European Union, twelve have already achieved their national goal: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Croatia, Italy, Lithuania, Cyprus, Finland and Sweden.

