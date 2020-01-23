 
RTBF boss must repay €60,000 overpaid between 2014 and 2018
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 January, 2020
Latest News:
RTBF boss must repay €60,000 overpaid between 2014...
Vaccine against deadly coronavirus will take at least...
Expensive gas power plants ‘no longer necessary’ due...
-7 °C tonight: RMI warns to be wary...
Veteran lawyer forced to step down from euthanasia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 January 2020
    RTBF boss must repay €60,000 overpaid between 2014 and 2018
    Vaccine against deadly coronavirus will take at least one year
    Expensive gas power plants ‘no longer necessary’ due to global warming
    -7 °C tonight: RMI warns to be wary of CO poisoning
    Veteran lawyer forced to step down from euthanasia trial
    Brexit didn’t hurt the Eurotunnel in 2019
    Medical records system is open to abuse by insurance companies, paper reports
    Westminster’s ‘Stop Brexit Guy’ brings his one-man protest to Brussels
    Belgium struggles to deport undocumented migrants despite swell in numbers
    Germany bans neo-Nazi group on eve of worldwide Holocaust remembrance day
    Brexit: US wants a UK trade agreement within 2020
    No more soldiers on Brussels streets this year, says army chief
    Speed ​​limits: can no sign mean no fine? 
    One car-wash in two is breaking the rules on employment
    Military to purchase nearly 900 new army vehicles ‘essential’ for personnel safety
    Around 3,000 people attend funeral of murdered Flemish priest in South Africa
    Anti-corruption body warns Belgium about ministerial cabinets and police activities
    Graffiti artist beat up and left naked for tagging Brussels home
    Many over-40s are taking cholesterol medication needlessly
    Holocaust Commemoration urges Europe to fight racism and hatred
    View more

    RTBF boss must repay €60,000 overpaid between 2014 and 2018

    Thursday, 23 January 2020

    Jean-Paul Philippot, the administrator-general of the French-speaking public broadcaster, will have to repay some €60,000 he received in excess of his statutory salary between 2014 and 2018, the French Community government has decided.

    Philippot has been receiving an annual salary of €375,000 since 2014 – €50,000 more than cited in the broadcaster’s annual report – a detail revealed in the press. The French Community requested an audit by the Court of Auditors, as well as its own audit service and the accountants who prepare the RTBF’s accounts. That revealed that the control organisms had not carried out the proper checks, although the auditor’s report declined to speak of a deliberate error on the part of Philippot himself.

    Philippot is already facing a salary cut. Last week the French Community’s media minister Bénédicte Linard (Ecolo) decided his salary should be reduced to €245,000 a year, or 35% less than it is at present. In addition, the variable part of his salary for 2019 will be revised downwards so that the total remuneration does not exceed that limit.

    Philippot has been head of the RTBF since 2002, and is a candidate to succeed himself for the fourth time for another six-year term. That decision will be taken next month.

    Also last week, Linard told the plenary session of the Community’s parliament that the government is working on a directive that will set a ceiling on the salaries of senior civil servants and administrators of public enterprises.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job