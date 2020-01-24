 
Belgian entrepreneurship is becoming more open to women
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian entrepreneurship is becoming more open to women...
Belgian air traffic control sets eyes on better...
These ten professions no longer require a diploma...
Coronavirus: At least 11 Belgians in affected regions...
Brussels jazz group stages anti-Brexit protest at Eurostar...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 January 2020
    Belgian entrepreneurship is becoming more open to women
    Belgian air traffic control sets eyes on better drone safety
    These ten professions no longer require a diploma in Flanders
    Coronavirus: At least 11 Belgians in affected regions of China
    Brussels jazz group stages anti-Brexit protest at Eurostar terminal
    Coronavirus: Liege Airport introduces preventative measures
    Disneyland Shanghai closes amid coronavirus epidemic
    Six dead in shooting in southern Germany
    Men who raped a woman after offering her a place to stay face 5 year sentence
    Flemish government shifts disability budget: what changes?
    C&A closes 13 stores in Germany
    How Belgium is preparing as coronavirus spreads
    Brussels cycle police handed out 84,000 fines in 2019
    Brussels man sentenced to five years in Liege for terrorism
    EU leaders sign the Brexit agreement: ‘things are inevitably going to change’
    Over 60,000 kg of cocaine seized by Antwerp police in 2019
    985 people changed their names in 2019 – and here’s why
    Belgium’s painkiller problem
    Mother charged after autopsy reveals Molenbeek girl (7) died unnatural death
    Ghent station renovations will build Europe’s largest bike parking
    View more

    Belgian entrepreneurship is becoming more open to women

    Friday, 24 January 2020
    © Belga

    Female self-employed workers have been progressing faster than their male counterparts, a fact that has been observed since 2016, according to the FPS Economy’ “SME Barometer” and referred to in L’Echo.

    Since 2016, the number of female freelancers has been increasing more rapidly than that of their male counterparts. Although women make up approximately only a third (35%) of independent business people, they are each year experiencing a growth in relative numbers that are larger than the men’s.

    At the end of 2018, the ranks of female freelance workers had swollen by 3.3% over a year, as against a figure of 2.2% for men.

    From 2016 to 2018, the number went up by 6.13% for women, against 4.58% for men. Most female freelancers and carers work within the liberal professions (39.5%) and in business (29.9%). Men, however, are still in the majority in these sectors, as much in the liberal professions (55%) as in the business world (64.5%).

    Services is the only sector where women freelancers are more numerous (55.6%) than men (44.4%). With a female representation of only 16.6%, the industry shows the greatest disparity between the sexes.

    The tendency is, on the other hand, much less favourable as far as women company directors are concerned. In 2018, there were 90,028 directors, or 23.1% of all self-employed women. For men, the figure stands at 31.6%.

    Measures were taken during the previous government to support entrepreneurship among women, particularly in regards to maternity leave.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job