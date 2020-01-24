Possible third wolf spotted in Flanders...

The possible third wolf was last seen a month ago. Credit: Welkom Wolf

A third wolf has turned up at the Hoge Kempen National Park and its surroundings in Flanders, according to Landschap vzw, the nonprofit association behind Welcome Wolf.

Welcome Wolf calls on everyone in the provinces of Limburg and Antwerp to pass on reports of possible wolf sightings.

Over the past two months, Welcome Wolf received 45 notifications of wolf sightings in Limburg, Antwerp and the border area with the Netherlands. Those 45 sightings do not include the camera observations of the Agency for Nature and Forest Research (INBO) in the habitat of wolves August and his new partner Noëlla, reports Het Belang van Limburg.

The association is convinced that a third wolf has been living in the east of August’s territory, in the area between the municipality of Oudsbergen to the Meuse river, for some months.

However, no evidence could be provided. The alleged wolf managed to stay under the radar for a very long time and never attacked sheep, meaning there was never any DNA found.

“We were sure there was another wolf in the Hoge Kempen National Park, from April until around Christmas,” said Jan Loos of Welcome Wolf, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

The possible third wolf was last seen a month ago. “We’d like to have at least one more sighting. Sometimes there can be large intervals between observations,” said Loos.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times