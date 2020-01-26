 
Storks return to Planckendael a month ahead of schedule
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Latest News:
Storks return to Planckendael a month ahead of...
Fire service to deploy drones in three test...
Foreign ministry: only three Belgians left in Corona...
The Davos Forum launches a consortium on digital...
Belgian and Dutch supporters don’t want BeNeLigue...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 26 January 2020
    Storks return to Planckendael a month ahead of schedule
    Fire service to deploy drones in three test zones in Wallonia
    Foreign ministry: only three Belgians left in Corona virus region
    The Davos Forum launches a consortium on digital currencies
    Belgian and Dutch supporters don’t want BeNeLigue
    Artistic freedom in Europe under threat
    Greece upgraded to ‘BB’ investment rating
    IS is weakened, but can still resurge
    Belgium’s oldest senior passes away aged 108
    Four held in Antwerp for kidnapping for ransom
    Voluntary redundancy plan at Proximus is a success, company reports
    Patient suspected of being infected by Corona virus in Brussels is cleared
    Several Belgians win multi-million jackpots at EuroMillions draw
    The oil sector can ‘do much more’ to address climate crisis
    Foreign intelligence services suspected of infiltrating Belgian intelligence
    More and more Belgians choose to sign a living property mandate
    Three NGOs take arms export decision to court
    Leuven sends refugees back to slum landlord they escaped from
    Possible third wolf spotted in Flanders
    Fedasil regrets Theo Francken’s tweets about buying boxing gloves for reception centre
    View more

    Storks return to Planckendael a month ahead of schedule

    Sunday, 26 January 2020
    © Jonas Verhulst/Planckendael

    About ten members of the colony of storks from the animal park Planckendael near Mechelen have returned from their winter migration – at least a month ahead of their usual schedule, the park said.

    The park authorities speculate that the reason for the early arrival is the milder temperatures experienced during the current winter – another effect of climate change, albeit a more welcome one.

    Planckendael also has about 20 storks which never migrate. The birds live in nests high above the park, but can often be seen strolling in he car park, doubtless looking for tasty morsels left behind by park visitors.

    During their absence, the storks’ nests are maintained by the park’s technical service. “ good, comfortable nest is important, because a stork is faithful to its nest ahead of being faithful to its partner,” the park said in a statement. “For example, you’ll find a veritable stork hotel opposite the rhinoceros in the park.”

    Storks in Belgium are not restricted to Planckendael. The park’s services also supply nests to the De Zegge stork colony in Geel in the Kempen area of Antwerp province, which like the park and Antwerp Zoo is a subsidiary of the Royal Zoological Society of Antwerp.

    Planckendael is happy to welcome the storks back,” the park said. “We are looking forward to their happy chatter, and hopefully that translates this year into a fine brood of chicks. Watch this space.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job