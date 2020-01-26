 
Willebroek commune hit by cyber-attack
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Latest News:
Willebroek commune hit by cyber-attack...
Storks return to Planckendael a month ahead of...
Fire service to deploy drones in three test...
Foreign ministry: only three Belgians left in Corona...
The Davos Forum launches a consortium on digital...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 26 January 2020
    Willebroek commune hit by cyber-attack
    Storks return to Planckendael a month ahead of schedule
    Fire service to deploy drones in three test zones in Wallonia
    Foreign ministry: only three Belgians left in Corona virus region
    The Davos Forum launches a consortium on digital currencies
    Belgian and Dutch supporters don’t want BeNeLigue
    Artistic freedom in Europe under threat
    Greece upgraded to ‘BB’ investment rating
    IS is weakened, but can still resurge
    Belgium’s oldest senior passes away aged 108
    Four held in Antwerp for kidnapping for ransom
    Voluntary redundancy plan at Proximus is a success, company reports
    Patient suspected of being infected by Corona virus in Brussels is cleared
    Several Belgians win multi-million jackpots at EuroMillions draw
    The oil sector can ‘do much more’ to address climate crisis
    Foreign intelligence services suspected of infiltrating Belgian intelligence
    More and more Belgians choose to sign a living property mandate
    Three NGOs take arms export decision to court
    Leuven sends refugees back to slum landlord they escaped from
    Possible third wolf spotted in Flanders
    View more

    Willebroek commune hit by cyber-attack

    Sunday, 26 January 2020
    © PxHere

    The commune of Willebroek to the north of Brussels has become the latest victim of hackers, who are demanding a ransom paid in bitcoin to liberate the municipal computer system, the commune announced on its website.

    The attack on the system was discovered in a nursing home during the night of Friday to Saturday. At present, the commune is investigating how extensive the damage is. An initial meeting of the municipal crisis group met yesterday afternoon to evaluate the situation.

    Clearly, all of our computers are affected, everything is down in our commune,” said mayor Eddy Bevers. “We’ll carry on without computers and our information system, but we won’t be taking any risks as far as safety is concerned. For example we’ll be looking into where we can bring in extra staff to help carry on without the computer system.”

    The attack is the second in Flanders in a short time. Two weeks ago Picanol, a west Flanders business that makes weaving machines, was hit by an attack which stopped production for days.

    Willebroek, which lies at the point where the Brussels canal joins the Scheldt river, has called in the police. All that is known about the hackers at present is that they have demanded a ransom made up of bitcoin, on payment of which they will release the computer system back to the commune.

    But at this moment there is not even a suggestion of agreeing to pay,” Bevers said. As far as the police Mechelen-Willebroek are aware at this point, no other municipality has been targetted by the hackers.

    Meanwhile Bart Somers, Flemish minister for the interior and administrative affairs (and former mayor of neighbouring Mechelen), has called for local authorities to be better protected against possible hacking. Local administrations need to devote more attention to cyber-safety.

    Everyone who is active online these days could be the next victims of a cyber-attack,” he said. “That’s why it is important to devote for resources to protecting our digital systems and keeping them safe. Local authorities are the closest to the people, and organise all kinds of services. We therefore have every interest in ensuring they have a robust and secure information system.”

    In a recent report, Audit Vlaanderen – the region’s auditor – found that hackers they hired to test local authority system security were able to gain access in full or in part to 24 out of 28 cases.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job