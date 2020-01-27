 
Belgium to repatriate citizens in China after coronavirus outbreak
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium to repatriate citizens in China after coronavirus...
SNCB announces plans for gender neutral bathrooms...
National strike on Tuesday 28 January: what to...
New on 1 February: SNCB and De Lijn...
Naya beer created in honour of killed ‘Belgian’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 January 2020
    Belgium to repatriate citizens in China after coronavirus outbreak
    SNCB announces plans for gender neutral bathrooms
    National strike on Tuesday 28 January: what to expect
    New on 1 February: SNCB and De Lijn revise their fares
    Naya beer created in honour of killed ‘Belgian’ wolf
    Top Belgian tennis players knocked out of Australian Open
    Snow predicted in Belgium on Tuesday after ‘atypical’ warm period
    Obtaining Belgian nationality: how and why?
    Boeing completes first test flight of world’s largest twin-engine plane
    Belgian drivers face fines for holding their phone while driving
    New suspect arrested in case of French minor ‘sold’ and sexually exploited in Brussels
    Walloon windfarms can now produce as much energy as a nuclear reactor
    De Block: “Real chance” that Corona virus could show up in Belgium
    European summit called on 20 February to tackle EU 2021-2027 budget
    World leaders prepare to remember Holocaust victims
    Germany warned of possible ‘mass’ Jewish exodus
    Manneken Pis given its 1,040th costume
    About 100 demonstrators and 200 scientists protest against 5G in Brussels
    Willebroek commune hit by cyber-attack
    Storks return to Planckendael a month ahead of schedule
    View more

    Belgium to repatriate citizens in China after coronavirus outbreak

    Monday, 27 January 2020
    In total, over 2,700 people have been infected with the coronavirus in China. Credit: Wikicommons

    Belgium will repatriate its citizens in China, who are in the area where the coronavirus broke out.

    The Department of Foreign Affairs knows of 15 Belgians still in the affected province of Hubei. The country will evacuate the Belgians who are in the Chinese city of Wuhan and its surroundings after the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to Philippe Goffin, the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

    “The repatriation of the Belgians in the area will happen in consultation with the Chinese authorities,” a Foreign Affairs spokesperson said, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “The 15 Belgians in the affected area will be repatriated, if they want to be, by plane to Belgium as soon as possible. This afternoon, a meeting with the EU will be held, after which Foreign Affairs will decide if will Belgium will take on the repatriation, or if it will happen in cooperation with other EU countries,” said Goffin, reports VRT.

    In total, over 2,700 people have been infected with the coronavirus in China, 80 have died. Outside of China, 42 infected people have turned up, including in France.

    So far, there are no known cases in Belgium.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job