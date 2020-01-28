 
Dott and Lime are biggest on Brussels scooter market
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020
Latest News:
Dott and Lime are biggest on Brussels scooter...
Belgium’s different governments will be better represented in...
Coronavirus: Appeal launched for protective gear for China...
Flemish government launches cooking app for a healthy...
Delphine Boël affair: International reports on King Albert...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 January 2020
    Dott and Lime are biggest on Brussels scooter market
    Belgium’s different governments will be better represented in the EU
    Coronavirus: Appeal launched for protective gear for China
    Flemish government launches cooking app for a healthy diet
    Delphine Boël affair: International reports on King Albert II’s admission
    Europe wants to get rid of 1 and 2 cents coins
    Belgian national protests: what’s running in rush hour?
    Did Albert II aknowledge too little, too late?
    How postal codes impact the health of Brussels residents
    Transparency International clashes with Hungary on corruption index
    Five questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on the best electoral system
    Brexit: Brussels gets ready for tough negotiations
    France to ban the ‘grinding up’ of male chicks by 2021
    Pupils with migration background more often bullies, but also victims
    Brussels garbage goes uncollected amid national demonstration
    Missing Belgian plumber’s concrete-encased remains pulled from canal in the Netherlands
    Burning incense as harmful as smoking indoors, says Test Achats
    Bruges NYE drone ‘firework’ show goes viral, despite technical issues
    High-speed trains from Brussels to Germany cost less from February
    Not repatriating IS children already costs Belgium €100,000: what’s happening?
    View more

    Dott and Lime are biggest on Brussels scooter market

    Tuesday, 28 January 2020
    © Belga

    At the end of their first year in Brussels, both Dott and Lime have some 2,000 scooters, whereas other suppliers have either closed down or work only seasonally.

    Bird, which has bought over Circ, Poppy and Tier, will thus reinject shared scooters into the network next Spring, Brussels Mobility said.

    Dott gave an overview of its first year of activity during a press visit to its workshops. Eight people work there, mainly recovering and recharging scooters, or repairing damaged ones. The company estimates the number of scooters damaged by vandals at about 2% of the total. They are subsequently repaired.

    The number of scooters stolen or thrown into the canal was not disclosed. However, Dott plans to do a canal clean-up operation in Spring to recover the vehicles that ended up there.

    The Franco-Dutch company, which is also present in Paris, Lyon, Turin and Munich, registered 700,000 journeys in Brussels in its first year. Total distance covered is over 2 million kilometres, meaning the average journey is slightly under 3 kilometres.

    As part of its expansion plans for this year, the company is exploring two avenues: launching shared electric bicycles in Brussels, and launching shared scooters in other cities, including in Belgium.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job