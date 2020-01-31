 
New law gives home-owners and animals more rights
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 31 January, 2020
Latest News:
First Minister Sturgeon promises to press for Scottish...
How Brexit day will go down in the...
Belgian journalist under fire after sexist comment about...
New law gives home-owners and animals more rights...
Brexit opens new chapter for ‘our union of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 31 January 2020
    First Minister Sturgeon promises to press for Scottish referendum this year
    How Brexit day will go down in the EU capital
    Belgian journalist under fire after sexist comment about female reporter
    New law gives home-owners and animals more rights
    Brexit opens new chapter for ‘our union of 27’, says EU Commission president
    Coronavirus: pilots file complaint against American Airlines
    Brexit: Johnson calls for the UK to unify for a new beginning
    Coronavirus update: Italy declares state of emergency
    Coronavirus update: first two cases confirmed in UK
    Bicycle thief sentenced to three years for “ecological crime”
    STIB tell UK: ‘mind the gap when leaving’
    Former minister De Gucht wins case against €800,000 tax bill
    Man’s body pulled from Antwerp river
    All three doctors acquitted in euthanasia trial in Ghent
    WHO: Coronavirus declared global health emergency
    Belgians airlifted out of China face 14 days quarantine
    Going to the dentist to become more expensive from March
    Belgium to appeal against order to repatriate children from Syria
    Army to introduce ‘Defence and Security’ study in Belgian schools
    Eden Hazard resumes training at Real Madrid
    View more

    New law gives home-owners and animals more rights

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    Anythng for a quiet life: neighbourhood disputes made easier © PxHere

    An amendment to the country’s law on property passed by the federal parliament yesterday introduces a new procedure for settling neighbour disputes, as well as bringing the law closer to a recognition of animal rights.

    Belgium’s laws on property, the VRT explains, date back to a framework established in the time of Napoleon, when society was much more agrarian than it is now, and where notions of co-habitation were rather different.

    The new law takes into account changes in notions of social living, town planning and even animal rights.

    Beginning with the last: the new law adopts a principle already current in French, the Netherlands and Germany. “Animals have the power to feel, and have biological needs”. Now exactly a declaration of equality, but according to experts an important change which takes animals out of the real of pure property and opens up the possibility of judges using the definition to punish more severely offences such as animal cruelty and neglect. “With this new definition it becomes explicit: animals are not merely objects of personal property, they are also protected by concerns for animal welfare,” said Vincent Sagaert, professor of property law at Leuven university.

    On the question of neighbourly disputes, the law introduces the notion of taking action before damage is caused to the property of another. No need, in other words, to wait until that dangerous wall falls down before taking action. A neighbour may now, albeit under strict conditions, take a case to the justice of the peace before any actual damage is caused.

    Those conditions, Prof. Sagaert said, include “serious risk to safety, health or pollution”.

    The law goes into minute detail in some cases. For example, it sets the limits for plating trees next to a border fence: if the tree is more than two metres tall, it must be at least two metres from the border; trees and bushes measuring less than two metres should be a minimum of 50cm from the border.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job