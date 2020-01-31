 
Belgium’s alcohol-free ‘Tournée Minérale’ month starts 1 February
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 31 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s alcohol-free ‘Tournée Minérale’ month starts 1 February...
Why the UK should never return to the...
Gaia welcomes the recognition of animals as sentient...
Brussels Musical Instruments Museum to display oldest preserved...
Test-Achats finds most aromatised water are simply lemonade...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 31 January 2020
    Belgium’s alcohol-free ‘Tournée Minérale’ month starts 1 February
    Why the UK should never return to the EU
    Gaia welcomes the recognition of animals as sentient beings
    Brussels Musical Instruments Museum to display oldest preserved saxophone
    Test-Achats finds most aromatised water are simply lemonade
    Coronavirus global health emergency: what about Belgium?
    Soldiers will continue patrolling Belgium’s streets until March
    Brexit poll: 53% of Brits now want to remain in the EU
    Nicola Sturgeon promises push for a 2020 Scottish referendum
    How Brexit day will go down in the EU capital
    Belgian journalist under fire after sexist comment about female reporter
    New law gives home-owners and animals more rights
    Brexit opens new chapter for ‘our union of 27’, says EU Commission president
    Coronavirus: pilots file complaint against American Airlines
    Brexit: Johnson calls for the UK to unify for a new beginning
    Coronavirus update: Italy declares state of emergency
    Coronavirus update: first two cases confirmed in UK
    Bicycle thief sentenced to three years for “ecological crime”
    STIB tell UK: ‘mind the gap when leaving’
    Former minister De Gucht wins case against €800,000 tax bill
    View more

    Belgium’s alcohol-free ‘Tournée Minérale’ month starts 1 February

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    Even up to six months after Tournée Minérale, participants still drink less alcohol per week. Credit: Pixabay

    The fourth edition of ‘Tournée Minérale’, an initiative to go the entire month of February without alcohol, will start on Saturday.

    The organisers, Foundation against Cancer and The Drug Line, note that the impact of the campaign now goes further than making people individually think about their alcohol consumption.

    Participants from previous years said that the pressure from outside to drink a glass of alcohol is sometimes very high at receptions, parties, or with friends and/or family. According to a report drawn up by the organisers, almost half (44%) of Belgians think Tournée Minérale is useful.

    Almost two-thirds of participants in previous editions said they experienced positive effects during the alcohol-free month. 19% said they slept better, 15% they had more energy, 16% they saved money, and 12% said they lost weight or simply felt better about themselves.


    Even up to six months after Tournée Minérale, participants still drink less alcohol per week than they did before participating, according to a study by the UGhent.

    “From the very first edition of the campaign, the intention was to let people experience that they can perfectly have a good time without alcohol. In recent years, hundreds of thousands of people have proven that they really can,” said Katleen Peleman, the Director of the Flemish Alcohol and Other Drugs Expertise Centre (VAD), in a press release.

    “The fact that people who do not want to drink alcohol for a while are less and less condemned to classic soft drinks proves that a lot has changed since 2017,” she added.

    The Tournée Minérale initiative started in 2015, after a health survey conducted by Sciensano in 2013 calculated that 84% of the Belgian population over 15 regularly drink alcohol, and about that 10% experience addiction problems because of it.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job