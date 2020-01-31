 
New version of EuroMillions will raise jackpot to €100 million more quickly
Friday, 31 January, 2020
    New version of EuroMillions will raise jackpot to €100 million more quickly

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    The update version allows for the jackpot to be raised more quickly. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The Euromillions chance game will get an update, both in design and gameplay, from February.

    Not only will the logo and the game forms be updated, the gameplay will also be different. Among other adaptions, the jackpot will reach €100 million more quickly, according to the National Lottery.

    Under the new EuroMillions formula, there will be three exceptional jackpots to win each year, instead of two, each one of at least €130 million, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The maximum jackpot will be raised to €200 million, and will increase by €10 million each time it is won. The final maximum limit is €250 million. That slow growth process will cause it to take years before that maximum limit is reached.

    The lotteries of the EuroMillions community in Belgium, Austria, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom were the ones that decided to make the changes.

    The new offer will be available from Saturday 1 February. The first draw will be held on Tuesday 4 February, and on Friday 7 February there will be an exceptional jackpot of at least €130 million.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

