 
Defence ministry unconcerned about faults found in F-35 fighter jets
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 01 February, 2020
Latest News:
Defence ministry unconcerned about faults found in F-35...
Eight months after sentence for hired murder, doctor...
Flemish advisory council pleads for sustainable fisheries policy...
Panic yesterday among truckers as Brexit loomed...
King appoints justice minister Geens to explore forming...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    Defence ministry unconcerned about faults found in F-35 fighter jets
    Eight months after sentence for hired murder, doctor is out on weekend leave
    Flemish advisory council pleads for sustainable fisheries policy post-Brexit
    Panic yesterday among truckers as Brexit loomed
    King appoints justice minister Geens to explore forming a government
    New version of EuroMillions will raise jackpot to €100 million more quickly
    New European School will open in Brussels in 2021
    Belgium’s alcohol-free ‘Tournée Minérale’ month starts 1 February
    Why the UK should never return to the EU
    Gaia welcomes the recognition of animals as sentient beings
    Brussels Musical Instruments Museum to display oldest preserved saxophone
    Test-Achats finds most aromatised water are simply lemonade
    Coronavirus global health emergency: what about Belgium?
    Soldiers will continue patrolling Belgium’s streets until March
    Brexit poll: 53% of Brits now want to remain in the EU
    Nicola Sturgeon promises push for a 2020 Scottish referendum
    How Brexit day will go down in the EU capital
    Belgian journalist under fire after sexist comment about female reporter
    New law gives home-owners and animals more rights
    Brexit opens new chapter for ‘our union of 27’, says EU Commission president
    View more

    Defence ministry unconcerned about faults found in F-35 fighter jets

    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    The F-35A fighter, the model ordered by Belgium;'s military © Belga

    The F-35 fighter jet, which Belgium has ordered to replace its existing F-16s, has 873 “unresolved deficiencies,” according to a report delivered this week by the Pentagon in Washington to the US Congress.

    Some of the faults – 13 in all – are considered critical. The tally is less serious now that the last time a report was compiled on the plane’s problems: then there were 15 critical faults out of a total of 917. But along the way, while some faults were corrected, new ones have developed.

    According to De Standaard, the defence department in Brussels is not overly concerned. “Our F-16s at this moment have more than 1,000 deficiencies, said Colonel Harry Van Pee, who was in charge of the replacement programme. “For a complex new plane like the F-35, 800 is not too bad. It’s especially good that new things are continually being tested and discovered, because then you can tackle the problem.”

    The majority of the hundreds of faults are concerned with software systems and cybersecurity – but not all. In the case of the model F-35A in particular, which is the model that Belgium will be receiving, the Pentagon found fault with the 25mm cannon, which does not work correctly. Or, as the Pentagon put it, “The accuracy of the gun, as installed in the F-35A, is unacceptable”. In addition, under intensive testing, the gun developed cracks.

    To make matters worse, even when problems are remedied, the lack of testing facilities holds up approval. Then, when testing is carried out, it often turns out that solving one problem – particularly in the case of inter-dependent software systems – had caused a problem elsewhere.

    But at least the endless round of testing and re-testing is not costing the defence department money, Col. Van Pee said – at least for now. “In the contract it says that we do not have to pay development costs either new or historic until 2030, thanks to a major concession by the Americans. If after 2030 we do have to pay, the new contract sets a limit of no more than one percent. Then we’re looking at similar sums to what we now pay for the F-16s, or about ten million euros.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job