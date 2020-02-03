Police shoot woman after stabbing attack in Ghent...

The woman’s motives remain unclear, with some local media reports saying that the woman attacked her victims at different times and locations around the same area.
The attacker is said to have stabbed a first victim at around 2:30 PM in a residential neighbourhood at the northern end of the Bevrijdingslaan, and later to have stabbed her second victim in the nearby Oranjeboomstraat.
Police have given little information about the circumstances surrounding the attack and will open an investigation into the attack as well as into the police’s use of firearms to neutralise the aggressor.
There was no indication that the attack was terror-related, according to the public prosecutor’s office.