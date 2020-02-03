New elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is formed by May, says Bart De Wever

According to De Wever, if nothing is in sight by May, probably nothing will come. Credit: Belga

Bart De Wever, the chairman of the rightwing N-VA party thinks that “the call for new elections will become inevitable” if there will not be a new federal government by May.

De Wever did announce a “symbolic date” during his statement at the opening of the new studio of VTM News in Antwerp, without wanting to put forward a real deadline. “In May, we’ll be a year after the elections. If there’s no prospect of a government by then, you’re in a state of total inability to get anything done. Then it may become inevitable that a call for new elections will start sounding louder,” he said, reports VRT.

According to De Wever, if nothing is in sight by May, probably nothing will come. “If there will be new elections, it will probably be before the summer,” he said.

Related News:

On Friday, the King appointed Justice Minister Koen Geens to carry out talks to form a new federal government. Geens’ main task is to get the biggest party Flanders, rightwing N-VA, and the biggest party in Wallonia, socialist PS, together in one government.

De Wever admitted that, “with polished shoes”, he was ready to go to the royal palace. “I would not have thought it illogical, because it has never really been our turn yet. But that’s not what happened, we’ll turn the page and move on,” he said, reports De Tijd.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times