 
New elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is formed by May, says Bart De Wever
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 February, 2020
Latest News:
New elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is...
Flemish ‘killer couple’ arrested in Romania after 14...
Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes...
Ryanair reports ‘healthy’ profits, ending 2019 as largest...
‘No evidence’ that Dettol can kill Coronavirus, company...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 February 2020
    New elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is formed by May, says Bart De Wever
    Flemish ‘killer couple’ arrested in Romania after 14 years on the run
    Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes up Security Council presidency
    Ryanair reports ‘healthy’ profits, ending 2019 as largest European airline
    ‘No evidence’ that Dettol can kill Coronavirus, company says
    Air Belgium starts direct flights to the Caribbean islands
    Police arrest fifty supporters following fight between rival Belgian football fans
    Volcano erupts in Japanese island
    Is 5G dangerous to human health?
    Belgium’s teen climate leaders to intern in EU Parliament
    Belgians evacuated from China amid coronavirus outbreak arrived in Brussels
    Police shoot woman after stabbing attack in Ghent
    Cigarettes, alcohol and gambling: changes from 1 February
    ‘Duelles’ scoops 7 Magritte awards
    3,500 people evacuated in Venice following the discovery of a WW2 bomb
    China injects €156 billion into economy
    Another plane brings back Europeans from Wuhan
    Vigil in London on Brexit day
    Sales restrictions on licensed goods not allowed in EU
    Agreement reached on new tram from Neder-Over-Heembeek to city centre
    View more

    New elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is formed by May, says Bart De Wever

    Monday, 03 February 2020
    According to De Wever, if nothing is in sight by May, probably nothing will come. Credit: Belga

    Bart De Wever, the chairman of the rightwing N-VA party thinks that “the call for new elections will become inevitable” if there will not be a new federal government by May.

    De Wever did announce a “symbolic date” during his statement at the opening of the new studio of VTM News in Antwerp, without wanting to put forward a real deadline. “In May, we’ll be a year after the elections. If there’s no prospect of a government by then, you’re in a state of total inability to get anything done. Then it may become inevitable that a call for new elections will start sounding louder,” he said, reports VRT.

    According to De Wever, if nothing is in sight by May, probably nothing will come. “If there will be new elections, it will probably be before the summer,” he said.

    Related News:

     

    On Friday, the King appointed Justice Minister Koen Geens to carry out talks to form a new federal government. Geens’ main task is to get the biggest party Flanders, rightwing N-VA, and the biggest party in Wallonia, socialist PS, together in one government.

    De Wever admitted that, “with polished shoes”, he was ready to go to the royal palace. “I would not have thought it illogical, because it has never really been our turn yet. But that’s not what happened, we’ll turn the page and move on,” he said, reports De Tijd.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job