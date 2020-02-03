 
Brussels schoolchildren examine the quality of the air they breathe
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 February, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels schoolchildren examine the quality of the air...
Telecom operators divided on ‘hasty’ solution for 5G...
Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February...
SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels...
European Commission wants ‘very ambitious’ partnership with London...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 February 2020
    Brussels schoolchildren examine the quality of the air they breathe
    Telecom operators divided on ‘hasty’ solution for 5G licences in Belgium
    Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February
    SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels train tracks
    European Commission wants ‘very ambitious’ partnership with London
    STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020
    Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels attacks
    Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council
    90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal
    Price of oil falls following coronavirus impact
    Nearly a hundred fined in first weekend of alcohol ban in downtown Brussels
    New Belgian elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is formed by May, says Bart De Wever
    Flemish ‘killer couple’ arrested in Romania after 14 years on the run
    Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes up Security Council presidency
    Ryanair reports ‘healthy’ profits, ending 2019 as largest European airline
    ‘No evidence’ that Dettol can kill Coronavirus, company says
    Air Belgium starts direct flights to the Caribbean islands
    Police arrest fifty supporters following fight between rival Belgian football fans
    Volcano erupts in Japanese island
    Is 5G dangerous to human health?
    View more

    Brussels schoolchildren examine the quality of the air they breathe

    Monday, 03 February 2020
    © Belga

    Schoolchildren in Brussels will measure the quality of the air they breathe for the next few months, under an initiative launched on Monday by a citizens’ collective in about a dozen schools.

    The “Petits Poumons » (Little Lungs) campaign launched by “Les Chercheurs d’Air,” whose name translates into “Air Seekers”, has a twofold objective: measuring the air quality in and around participating schools, and spreading the data collected from the children.

    In each school, students will measure fine-particle concentrations (PM2.5) while some schools will also monitor concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (NO2). Alongside these activities, workshops will be organised by the Inforsciences Department of the Brussels Free University, ULB, to enable the children to learn about sources of air pollution, understand its effects on health, learn to analyse collected data, and discover existing solutions for taking action against it.

    Les Chercheurs d’Air stressed that children are the first victims of air pollution. As they grow, they inhale more pollution than adults since they have a higher breathing rhythm, it noted. “Moreover, because of their short stature, they are closer to certain sources of pollution such as exhaust pipes, and are exposed to higher concentrations of pollutants,” the collective explained in a press release published on Monday.

    Les Chercheurs d’Air will use the data collected by the children to identify those schools that are most exposed to pollution. “We shall call for concrete measures such as passenger streets around schools to be implemented,” Pierre Dornier, a member of the movement, noted. “Ixelles, Brussels and Anderlecht support this campaign,” he said, hoping that other communes would follow suit.

    The amount of fine PM2.5 particles and nitrogen dioxide particles in the air in Belgium continues to exceed World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations. “In 2016, in Belgium, fine particles reportedly caused the deaths of 7,600 persons, nitrogen dioxide was said to have caused 1,600 premature deaths and ozone 180,” the citizens’ collective noted. “Road traffic is said to cause one in every four cases of asthma among young people under the age of 18 in our country.”

    Studies show that pollution has many negative effects on children’s health. These include weakened lung function, surging caseloads of asthma and chronic bronchitis, increased risk of obesity, neurological disorders and depression.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job