 
Temperatures reached new record of 27°C in Italy
Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
    Temperatures reached new record of 27°C in Italy

    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    © Belga

    The Italian island of Sardinia experienced an unusual spell of summer weather on Monday, and a new record was set for the month of February when the temperature reached 27°C on the east coast of the island.

    The temperature was recorded at noon in Capo Bellavista, as reported on the web site Meteociel.fr.

    According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the previous record for the month stood at 26°C in Sardinia.

    “Daytime temperatures are largely above the seasonal average which, in February, is normally between 13°C and 15°C,” the air force weather service, quoted by ANSA, pointed out.

    The Brussels Times

