 
For the first time, police officers sanctioned for gambling
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 February, 2020
Latest News:
For the first time, police officers sanctioned for...
Flemish minister Weyts wants an end to school...
Prime Minister of German region swept to power...
Poor environmental report card threatens Belgians’ wellbeing, Planning...
WHO needs over half billion euro to fight...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    For the first time, police officers sanctioned for gambling
    Flemish minister Weyts wants an end to school strikes
    Prime Minister of German region swept to power by the extreme right
    Poor environmental report card threatens Belgians’ wellbeing, Planning Office warns
    WHO needs over half billion euro to fight coronavirus outbreak
    Cancer is second leading cause of death across Europe
    European Commission proposes new EU-accession process
    Belgian parliament wants to impose penalties for ‘revenge porn’
    January 2020 was 3.1°C warmer than average in Europe
    Major crash in Antwerp motorway claims second life as trucker’s licence revoked
    Proximus announces 5G trial at the Port of Antwerp
    Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte Museum
    Half of Belgians would change online shopping behaviour if returning cost €5
    Flemish dealer arrested in major drug bust in the Philippines
    Pharmaceuticals giant GSK aims to cut 720 jobs in Wallonia
    Belgium’s tech sector aims to create 22,000 new jobs by 2024
    Brussels takes federal government to court over airport noise pollution
    Shisha bar sentenced to €8,000 fine for violating smoking laws
    Institute for Tropical Medicine prepares for possible corona outbreak in Africa
    Half of Belgians think Albert II ‘very dishonest’ after Delphine Boël affair
    View more

    For the first time, police officers sanctioned for gambling

    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    © Pxfuel

    For the first time in its 20-year-history, the Gaming Commission has sanctioned three police officers for gambling.

    The gaming law of May 1999 formally forbids any serving police officer from entering a casino, betting office of gaming arcade other than on official duty. Magistrates, notaries and bailiffs are other professions who are forbidden from gambling, for obvious reasons: gambling debts would offer the perfect opportunity for suborning such an official’s legal duty.

    The latest case concerns 12 police officers who were found in an investigation to be in breach of that ban. Three of them were using online casino sites using false names, traced back to police service computers. One had been playing like that for four years. Another spent €1,500 a month.

    Another, a female officer, opened an account in her mother’s name, and had gambled away more than €56,000 in 668 online sessions in the 11 months to June 2016, using IP addresses assigned to the police service.

    That officer was fined €60,000, and recognised that she had ruined her career. All but €5,000 of the fine was suspended.

    Another officer used a similar tactic, by taking the name of his father-in-law. All police officers are entered on a log of people who are banned from gambling, and would not be able to open an account using their own name. The officer in question was caught gambling on 86 occasions, and left with a fine of €208.

    The third officer played for nearly four years from police computers using the name of his own sister. He was fined €350.

    The Commission’s sanctions against the remaining nine officers will follow.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job