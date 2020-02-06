100 km/h winds expected in Belgium on Sunday...

While Belgium is to expect mild weather for the rest of the week, the arrival of Storm “Ciara” on Sunday is expected to bring wind speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour and more.

From Saturday, winds will gradually start to gain speed with the approach of the storm, announced weatherman Frank Deboosere. “Storm Ciara will travel over our country on Sunday with a very strong southwest wind, gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour and a lot of rain,” he added.

Despite the wind, temperatures will remain mild for the time of year, reaching maximums of 13 degrees.

The stormy weather will continue on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Deboosere. At wind speeds of 100 kilometres per hour, roof tiles can blow away, trees can fall over and it is recommended to stay indoors as much as possible.

The Brussels Times