 
100 km/h winds expected in Belgium on Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 February, 2020
Latest News:
100 km/h winds expected in Belgium on Sunday...
Faulty Boeing strands hundreds of Belgians in Jamaica...
Climate targets: government is counting wind farms not...
Hate speech probe launched after mass prayer for...
Criticism of Flemish government’s food app which cost...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    100 km/h winds expected in Belgium on Sunday
    Faulty Boeing strands hundreds of Belgians in Jamaica
    Climate targets: government is counting wind farms not yet in operation
    Hate speech probe launched after mass prayer for late Brussels Muslim leader
    Criticism of Flemish government’s food app which cost €550,000
    For the first time, police officers sanctioned for gambling
    Flemish minister Weyts wants an end to school strikes
    Prime Minister of German region swept to power by the extreme right
    Poor environmental report card threatens Belgians’ wellbeing, Planning Office warns
    WHO needs over half billion euro to fight coronavirus outbreak
    Cancer is second leading cause of death across Europe
    European Commission proposes new EU-accession process
    Belgian parliament wants to impose penalties for ‘revenge porn’
    January 2020 was 3.1°C warmer than average in Europe
    Major crash in Antwerp motorway claims second life as trucker’s licence revoked
    Proximus announces 5G trial at the Port of Antwerp
    Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte Museum
    Half of Belgians would change online shopping behaviour if returning cost €5
    Flemish dealer arrested in major drug bust in the Philippines
    Pharmaceuticals giant GSK aims to cut 720 jobs in Wallonia
    View more

    100 km/h winds expected in Belgium on Sunday

    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    Credit: Belga

    While Belgium is to expect mild weather for the rest of the week, the arrival of Storm “Ciara” on Sunday is expected to bring wind speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour and more.

    From Saturday, winds will gradually start to gain speed with the approach of the storm, announced weatherman Frank Deboosere. “Storm Ciara will travel over our country on Sunday with a very strong southwest wind, gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour and a lot of rain,” he added.  

    Despite the wind, temperatures will remain mild for the time of year, reaching maximums of 13 degrees.

    The stormy weather will continue on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Deboosere. At wind speeds of 100 kilometres per hour, roof tiles can blow away, trees can fall over and it is recommended to stay indoors as much as possible. 

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job