 
Three soldiers leave the Belgian army every day
Sunday, 09 February, 2020
    Three soldiers leave the Belgian army every day

    Sunday, 09 February 2020
    © Belga

    In 2019, three Belgian soldiers per day ended their career prematurely, according to figures obtained by MP Hendrik Bogaert.

    The Belgian army lost more than 1,100 soldiers in total last year, including both military candidates in training as well as experienced soldiers preferring a career change. 

    The army has been facing this military disengagement for years, especially among the younger generation. Each year, half of the new soldiers give up after only a few months of training.

    The Belgian Ministry of Defence is trying to reverse the trend, especially as it will be facing an unprecedented wave of departures in the coming years, with nearly half of the people serving in the military reaching the age of retirement.

    The Brussels Times

