Storm ‘Ciara’ could affect Belgian trains on Sunday...

Storm Ciara will hit Belgium on Sunday and this could affect railway traffic, the SNCB warned on Saturday.

The SNCB said trains may have to adjust their speed on certain parts of the network because of the predicted potentially violent winds.

These measures have been put in place in conjunction with Infrabel, to guarantee the safety of passengers and railway traffic.

SNCB also knows that train traffic could also be affected by obstacles on the tracks (branches or other objects that blew away), but says they will do everything they can to limit disruption as much as possible.

The SNCB cannot confirm when and where these measures will be put in place and asked passengers to check using the available channels when planning their journey.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times