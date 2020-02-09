Storm ‘Ciara’: Brussels Airlines cancels 20 flights departing from Brussels on Sunday

About twenty flights operated by Brussels Airlines are canceled from Sunday late afternoon due to the storm Ciara, a spokesperson for the carrier confirms.

“Like other countries which have announced to reduce flights, Brussels Airlines must cancel 20 flights departing from Brussels on Sunday afternoon,” Wencke Lemmes told Belga news agency.

Cancellations concern flights scheduled from 5 pm on Sunday. Their returns will therefore not be guaranteed either.

The cancelled flights at this stage concerned were all departing to destination in Europe; Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Travelers are advised to keep themselves informed on the latest developments.

Brussels Airlines also expects delays, particularly on the ground, and therefore advises passengers to travel light and to prioritize hand luggage as much as possible.

The Brussels Times