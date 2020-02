Belgium will remain on yellow alert until 11:00 PM on Monday because of Ciara’s strong winds, RMI announced, predicting gusts up to 90 or 100 km/h.

The yellow alert for rain will still be valid (until 8:00 PM) in the provinces of Liege, Namur and Luxemburg. The RMI expects from 25 to 40 l/m2 of precipitations in 24 hours south of the Sambre and Meuse valley.

High tides are also expected on the coast: yellow alert maintained until 8:00 PM.

The Brussels Times