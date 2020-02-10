 
Belgium’s ‘most famous sex worker’ starts studies at Leuven University
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 10 February, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s ‘most famous sex worker’ starts studies at...
Coronavirus: Belgian reopens representations in China...
‘Not useful’ to resuscitate people over 80, research...
Brasserie De La Senne faces complaint over ‘violent’...
Sun orbiting satellite will use Belgian-built equipment to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 10 February 2020
    Belgium’s ‘most famous sex worker’ starts studies at Leuven University
    Coronavirus: Belgian reopens representations in China
    ‘Not useful’ to resuscitate people over 80, research says
    Brasserie De La Senne faces complaint over ‘violent’ label design
    Sun orbiting satellite will use Belgian-built equipment to explore the Sun
    Parents demand daycare takes measures after baby returns from China
    Coronavirus: we’re only seeing ‘the tip of the iceberg’
    Floods, droughts, fires: Europe’s climate change future
    No free condoms at schools, says Minister for Education
    Oscars 2020: Belgium’s ‘Une Sœur’ misses out
    Storm Ciara: What’s the damage in Belgium?
    Storm Ciara: what to do if your home was damaged?
    CBD oil without prescription available in pharmacies from Monday
    Audit report: EU unable so far to reduce the use of pesticides by farmers
    Extending paternity leave would cost €74 million a year
    Yellow alert in Belgium until Monday evening
    Coronavirus: two more repatriated to Belgium and placed in quarantine
    Storm Ciara: 120 km/h winds, the strongest yet
    Brussels University district named one of the coolest neighbourhood in Europe
    Belgian parents worry about loss of cord blood samples
    View more

    Belgium’s ‘most famous sex worker’ starts studies at Leuven University

    Monday, 10 February 2020
    Sigrid Schellen (not pictured), a famous Belgian sex worker, has announced she will start studying again. Credit: Belga

    Sigrid Schellen, Belgium’s “most famous sex worker”, has announced she will start studying again, and will follow philosophy courses at the KU Leuven.

    Schellen garnered fame in Belgian after she was interviewed on the Flemish tv-programme “Van Gils en Gasten” (video), where she wanted to raise awareness for the necessity of a legal statute for sex workers, and said that sex work was her dream job. “I set my own work rhythm and I don’t do anything against my will. It is also ideal to combine with motherhood,” she said then.

    She still loves her job, but she also wants more from life. “Today, I have my first lessons in moral philosophy,” she said on Radio 2. “I always wanted to study philosophy and now I can. My job is flexible and can easily be combined with my studies,” she added.

    “Completely quitting my job is not an option. I need an income. So I’ll be working before and after my hours at school. Definitely not during. Luckily I have my family, who want to help me take care of my daughter, for example. It’s going to work out,” Schellen said, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    She understands that students increasingly choose sex work to pay for their studies. “If you can earn more in an hour than in a whole weekend, I understand that this is your choice,” she said. “And there’s also more time left to study, it’s a logical combination,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job