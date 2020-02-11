 
5 children kept away from daycare after playmate returns from China
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Latest News:
5 children kept away from daycare after playmate...
‘No third party’ involved in death of man...
Belgium has ‘no uniform climate strategy’ for 2050...
Brussels issues call for projects against discrimination...
Researchers in London test coronavirus vaccine on rats...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 11 February 2020
    5 children kept away from daycare after playmate returns from China
    ‘No third party’ involved in death of man found in Botanique gardens
    Belgium has ‘no uniform climate strategy’ for 2050
    Brussels issues call for projects against discrimination
    Researchers in London test coronavirus vaccine on rats
    Swine fever: Luxembourg Province announces new precautionary measures
    Record number of people turned to Belgian food banks in 2019
    Coronavirus officially named ‘Covid-19’
    Ciara leaves, Dennis arrives: 80 km/h winds predicted
    Coronavirus: EU issues safety guidance on air travels but no flight bans
    Leopold II tunnel drops to one lane for a month
    Eurozone’s big orange building goes up for sale
    Female focus at Leuven Jazz 2020
    Tourism Flemish Brabant launches new walking brochure
    New whisky scam leaves Belgian collectors out of pocket
    Roadside obstacles blamed for 30% deaths on Belgian roads
    Famous transgender YouTuber to present the Eurovision Song Contest online
    Coronavirus: false alert in Charleroi
    Brussels gives green light to new tram route
    Belgium carries out fourth most painful animal tests in EU
    View more

    5 children kept away from daycare after playmate returns from China

    Tuesday, 11 February 2020
    Five children did no go to the daycare 't Kevertje in Diest on Monday. Credit: Pxhere

    Five children did no go to the daycare ‘t Kevertje in Diest on Monday, because a baby also staying there just returned from China, and parents are worried about the coronavirus.

    Last weekend, an 11-month-old baby returned from China with his parents. Normally, the baby would start going back to the daycare on Monday, but the parents of the other children have raised some concerns. They demanded from the daycare, and from the city that owns it, that measures were taken, reports VRT.

    The unrest started after a worried mother posted on Facebook that “although the child had not been in the infected province, infections are popping up everywhere in China” and that “there is too little knowledge about the coronavirus and its treatment to ‘perhaps’ expose our children to it,” she wrote.

    “We have followed all the guidelines assigned to us by the FPS Public Health and by the advising physician of the Child and Family association. We have also been in constant consultation with them since Friday,” the mayor of Diest, Christophe De Graef, told The Brussels Times.

    Related News:

     

    “The mother of the baby came back on Saturday and immediately made an appointment with the family doctor. This morning, they presented a doctor’s certificate stating that the baby was healthy,” he said. “There’s no danger at all. At the slightest doubt we would have closed the daycare immediately,” he added.

    The parents of the baby understand the concerns of the others, according to De Graef, but they have done everything possible to make sure that there is no danger to the other children. “They came back from China, but not from Wuhan. Regardless, they have not had any contact with other people in China, which also has very strict measures in place. All this means that no specific measures had to be taken by us,” he added.

    “However, to reassure everyone, we have arranged for a Flemish health inspector, and a physician from Child and Family to come here and give an explanation to the parents on Wednesday evening,” De Graef added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job