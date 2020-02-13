80 km/h winds to hit Belgium this week...

Belgians have been warned of the imminent arrival of another bout of strong wind, following the damage left by Storm Ciara.

From Thursday, winds from the south and then south-west will once again hit the country, with gusts reaching 60 to 80 km/h, according to the forecast of the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Rain and snow in certain parts of the country cannot be ruled out, though it is unlikely the snow will lie, said the RMI.

On Thursday evening, sustained showers will hit the east of the country, before the return of drier weather from the coast during the night. Temperatures will be between 1 and 6 degrees, with a moderate westerly wind.

By Friday, the weather is expected to stabilise with dry cloudy weather. Clouds will persist on Saturday, with some periods of rain to the west.

Strong winds are expected to pick back up during the night of Saturday to Sunday, with highs of around 70 km/h.

1722 reactivated

Responding to the weather warning, the Federal Interior Public Service decided to reactivate the number 1722 on Wednesday evening. This number is dedicated to non-emergency interventions by firefighters and is activated during inclement weather to take the pressure off of emergency number 112.

During its last activation between Saturday evening and Wednesday morning, the operators recorded 60,653 calls.

