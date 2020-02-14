What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend...

Dennis has been predicted to hit Belgium over the weekend. Credit: Belga

After storm Ciara raged over Europe last week, Dennis has been predicted to hit Belgium over the weekend.

“On Saturday, the wind will gradually increase. Especially during the night from Saturday to Sunday, and on Sunday during the day, we will have wind speeds up to 90 km/hour,” said VTM weather reporter Frank Duboccage.

Especially on the coast, the winds will be quite strong, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

“There will be wind gusts of about 7 Beaufort (between 50 and 61 km/hour), but technically, you need 9 Beaufort (between 75 and 88 km/hour) to speak of a storm,” he added, meaning that despite the fierce wind, Dennis will not be as strong as storm Ciara.

Several computers estimate winds up to 100 km/hour, but that is the maximum, according to Duboccage. Based on current predictions, there is no reason for a code yellow alert.

On Sunday, it will be predominantly cloudy with the occasional rain shower, and maximum temperatures between 13 and 15 degrees. However, the wind gusts can pick up to 80 or 90 km/hour, and locally even more, according to the RMI.

By Monday, Dennis will have passed, according to the predictions.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times