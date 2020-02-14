 
Burn-out on the rise in the Belgian work place
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 February, 2020
Latest News:
Birthplaces will no longer be visible on ID...
Burn-out on the rise in the Belgian work...
Love in the European Quarter...
More Belgians drove electric in 2019...
Brexiteer complains about EU airport immigration queue, goes...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 February 2020
    Birthplaces will no longer be visible on ID cards
    Burn-out on the rise in the Belgian work place
    Love in the European Quarter
    More Belgians drove electric in 2019
    Brexiteer complains about EU airport immigration queue, goes viral
    Belgian documentary could help find body in 2011 murder case
    Belgian air traffic controllers plan strike at end of February
    €500,000 more promised to help at-risk Walloons
    Water, plants and bikes to dominate new Usquare neighbourhood in Ixelles
    Thieves return (some) stolen cash to carnival group they robbed
    Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out of quarantine
    How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans
    Should Wallonia extend its hunting season?
    What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend
    Electronic payments unavailable from Sunday to Monday
    Video on travelling by Scandinavian airliner goes viral
    Flemish Tinder users value looks over friendliness
    How much do Belgium’s politicians make?
    Walls made of human bones discovered under Ghent cathedral
    Security gates at Brussels Airport to be replaced after only five years
    View more

    Burn-out on the rise in the Belgian work place

    Friday, 14 February 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The psycho-social risks linked to work increased last year by 12% compared to 2018 and 38% compared to 2017, the external service for prevention and protection at work Idewe stated on Friday.

    Disputes, stress and burn-out are the main sources of employee unrest.

    In 2019, Idewe received around 12% more notifications of psycho-social risk than last year. This means that workers are resorting more to consulting their prevention adviser.

    Two-thirds of the notifications concerned disputes in the workplace. These are problems that “must be remedied swiftly and in a constructive way so as to avoid them becoming psychological harassment,” Idewe’s Hilde De Man warns. “To this end, establishing a psycho-social wellness policy specific to a company can prove useful,” she recommends.

    26% of the notifications regarding such disquiet involve cases of stress and burn-out that have increased by more than a quarter in relation to 2018, followed by psychological harassment up by 14.6%, physical and psychological violence (up 3.8%, that is +18% in relation to 2018) and sexual harassment (up 1.6%).

    Idewe has established a formal file for 10% of the workers who indicated they were being subjected to psychological harassment or violence. In 38% of cases, the informal intervention of a prevention adviser, a consultation with an immediate superior or individual support for the worker was requested. In over half of the cases (52%), a personal interview with a prevention adviser proved to be sufficient.

    “Colleagues also have a part to play, for example by watching out for indications of harassment such as gossip, insults and inappropriate remarks, and by making it clearly understood that they want no part in such acts,” De Man concluded.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job