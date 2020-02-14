 
Brexiteer complains about EU airport immigration queue, goes viral
Friday, 14 February, 2020
    Brexiteer complains about EU airport immigration queue, goes viral

    Friday, 14 February 2020
    Credit: Flickr/ChiralJon

    An outraged Brexiter has been ridiculed on social media for complaining about a queue at an airport in Amsterdam.

    Colin Browning, who has been widely described by British media as one of the 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit, took to Twitter on Thursday to complain that about passport check wait times at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

    The tweet quickly gained popularity, as Oh Colin went viral, and his retweets and replies entered into the thousands.


    After another user told Browning he “got what [he] voted for”, the Brexit supporter doubled down.

    The general tone of the replies to the message was unanimous. Yes, he did.

    Schiphol has previously warned that Brexit could see travellers from the UK facing delays upon arriving in Amsterdam, with government analysis expecting up for 50 minutes wait.

    Analysis by the Dutch government has suggested it could take between an extra 50 minutes to an hour for passengers on busy flights to get through the system due to additional document checks.

    The Brussels Times

