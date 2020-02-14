Brexiteer complains about EU airport immigration queue, goes viral
Friday, 14 February 2020
Credit: Flickr/ChiralJon
An outraged Brexiter has been ridiculed on social media for complaining about a queue at an airport in Amsterdam.
Colin Browning, who has been widely described by British media as one of the 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit, took to Twitter on Thursday to complain that about passport check wait times at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
The tweet quickly gained popularity, as Oh Colin went viral, and his retweets and replies entered into the thousands.
Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for. pic.twitter.com/QcSne9d4qW