 
Storm Dennis blows through Belgium
Sunday, 16 February, 2020
    Storm Dennis blows through Belgium

    Sunday, 16 February 2020
    © Belga

    After Ciara, storm Dennis storm is currently raging through Belgium, with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h.

    Belgium is placed on yellow alert until 11 p.m. And the number 1722 for non-emergency firefighters interventions has been activated.

    The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) forecasts cloudy and mild weather for this afternoon, with maximums varying from 12 to 16 degrees. Then a rain zone shower all the regions, accompanied by strong wind.

    The storm rain will leave the country by midnight. The wind will be directed west-south-west and will decrease in intensity. However, peaks of 60 to 80 km/h will still be possible.

    Showers are forecast for Monday, especially in the afternoon. Possible thunders cannot be excluded, especially on the coast and in the Ardennes.

    Temperatures will circulate between 5 degrees in Hautes Fagnes to 9 or 10 degrees in Flanders. The wind will be moderate to fairly strong, sometimes strong at sea, with peaks of 60 to 75 km/h.

