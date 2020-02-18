 
Belgian found dead in Thai resort city after neighbourly dispute
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
    Belgian found dead in Thai resort city after neighbourly dispute

    Tuesday, 18 February 2020
    The police station in the resort city of Pattaya, Thailand. Credit: Google Street View

    Authorities in Thailand are investigating the death of an unidentified Belgian whose body was found by the pool of their home in a resort city.

    The 64-year-old Fleming, identified by the initials WB, had an altercation with their neighbour at the weekend.

    The argument, reportedly over a noisy water pump, quickly escalated, with the police called on the scene after things turned violent, HLN reports.

    Upon their arrival at the scene, the police discovered the lifeless body of the lying by the swimming pool.

    Originally from Antwerp, WB had reportedly been living in the lively holiday destination, some hundred kilometres south of Bangkok, for years.

    An autopsy has been ordered as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the Belgian national.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

