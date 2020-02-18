Belgium saw record real estate activity in 2019...

The value of real estate transactions conducted in Belgium increased by a record 8.9% last year, according to figures revealed on Tuesday by public notaries at this year’s “Semaine de l’immobilier’ (Real Estate Week) in Mons.

The increase was higher in Flanders (+10.8%) than in Brussels and Wallonia, (+6.3% and +6.0% respectively), according to the notaries, who explained that the boom in real estate activity was fuelled by low interest rates on mortgages.

The average price for a home was 240,000 euros – the highest average ever in Belgium. However, there were huge disparities between the provinces, with prices ranging from 310,000 euros in Walloon Brabant to 145,000 euros in Hainaut.

Prices in Hainaut remained among the countries lowest even after increasing by 5,000 euros (+3.6%) last year. The district of Soignies had the highest median price – 190,000 euros – while Mons had the lowest – 125,000 euros.

Apartment prices reached the 200,000-euro mark for the first time in 2019, having increased steadily over the past four years. Walloon Brabant was the only province in Wallonia where the median price for apartments was above the national and regional level of 200,000 euros.

Apartment prices in Wallonia as a whole increased by at least 3%. For the first time ever, the average price in Hainaut climbed to 135,000 euros, 15% lower than Liège, the second least expensive province, where the average apartment cost 155,000 euros.

The median price of a house lot was stable compared to 2018, remaining on 120,000 euros. Prices in Wallonia ranged from 52,000 euros in Luxembourg Province to 140,000 euros in Walloon Brabant. In Hainaut the average price was 75,000 euros.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times