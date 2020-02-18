Liège cafe owner risks prison for Nazi chants during service

The Liège public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the new owner of Café Lequet. Credit: Google Street View

The Liège public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the new owner of Café Lequet, a well-known restaurant in the city.

The owner is said to have played Nazi chants and to have performed a Hitler salute during the afternoon service on Sunday, reported L’Avenir, and has been confirmed by the public prosecutor’s office.

The public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation based on the law of 30 July 1981 against the spread of racist and xenophobic ideas, and incitement to hatred or violence.

The owner risks a prison sentence ranging from one month to one year, and a fine. However, the case will likely be resolved with a proposal for a financial settlement, according to the public prosecutor’s office, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times