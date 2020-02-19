All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first in Belgium

Police in Namur will all be equipped with body cams in the coming weeks, it was learned on Tuesday evening at a police board meeting.

Following a series of tests in 2019, all Namur police officers in the field will soon be equipped with body cams, which is is a first for Belgium according to the authorities.

“Our budget will be presented for validation to the board and you can count on it taking three weeks for it to be cleared,” Olivier Libois, Police Area Chief of Staff, explained. “The cameras can then be ordered and their delivery ought to be quick, like their deployment on the ground, since our officers are for the most part already trained.”

The amount budgeted is rising to €90,000 for around ninety cameras. The images will not be visible live remotely, so there are no specific arrangements. On the other hand, the capacity of police servers will have to be increased to retain them for a year.

The Namur Capitale police zone also wants to invest in a €2.5 million state-of-the-art violence control centre, to be built on the site of the Hastedon central police station.

The building will notably contain a modern shooting gallery, a martial arts school, a lecture hall and a gym. The main aim of this new tool is to reinforce the professionalism of police interventions in compliance with standards.

