 
All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Latest News:
UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy...
All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first...
Belgium’s only ‘British’ roundabout to disappear...
Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works...
Could a 1934 anti-malarial help tackle Covid-19?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy
    All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first in Belgium
    Belgium’s only ‘British’ roundabout to disappear
    Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works
    Could a 1934 anti-malarial help tackle Covid-19?
    Sex reassignment surgery: 624 Belgians on waiting list
    How the EU Council summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday
    Why are Brussels’ green spaces disappearing?
    Belgian companies take hit amid coronavirus outbreak
    Belgian holidaymakers’ expectations are changing
    Artists boo and hurl tomatoes at Flemish government leader Jan Jambon
    Belgium in top ten best countries to bring up children
    Coronavirus: Belgians on Dutch cruise ship to be quarantined
    Brussels named 23rd most livable city in the world for European expats
    Mark Zuckerberg ‘tipped normally’ in Brussels restaurant
    Liège cafe owner risks prison for Nazi chants during service
    Most of Belgium’s humanitarian aid goes to Syria and Great Lakes
    Donors conference for reconstruction in Albania exceeds expectations
    Blokker stores ‘will disappear completely’ from Belgium
    Federal government sells seized McLaren sports car for €87,6000
    View more

    All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first in Belgium

    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    The Namur Capitale police zone also wants to invest in a €2.5 million state-of-the-art violence control centre. Credit: Brussels Police.

    Police in Namur will all be equipped with body cams in the coming weeks, it was learned on Tuesday evening at a police board meeting.

    Following a series of tests in 2019, all Namur police officers in the field will soon be equipped with body cams, which is is a first for Belgium according to the authorities.

    “Our budget will be presented for validation to the board and you can count on it taking three weeks for it to be cleared,” Olivier Libois, Police Area Chief of Staff, explained. “The cameras can then be ordered and their delivery ought to be quick, like their deployment on the ground, since our officers are for the most part already trained.”

    Related News

    The amount budgeted is rising to €90,000 for around ninety cameras. The images will not be visible live remotely, so there are no specific arrangements. On the other hand, the capacity of police servers will have to be increased to retain them for a year.

    The Namur Capitale police zone also wants to invest in a €2.5 million state-of-the-art violence control centre, to be built on the site of the Hastedon central police station.

    The building will notably contain a modern shooting gallery, a martial arts school, a lecture hall and a gym. The main aim of this new tool is to reinforce the professionalism of police interventions in compliance with standards.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job