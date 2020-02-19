 
Could a 1934 anti-malarial help tackle Covid-19?
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Latest News:
Gold nears 7-year high amid coronavirus growth fears...
UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy...
All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first...
Belgium’s only ‘British’ roundabout to disappear...
Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    Gold nears 7-year high amid coronavirus growth fears
    UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy
    All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first in Belgium
    Belgium’s only ‘British’ roundabout to disappear
    Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works
    Could a 1934 anti-malarial help tackle Covid-19?
    Sex reassignment surgery: 624 Belgians on waiting list
    How the EU Council summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday
    Why are Brussels’ green spaces disappearing?
    Belgian companies take hit amid coronavirus outbreak
    Belgian holidaymakers’ expectations are changing
    Artists boo and hurl tomatoes at Flemish government leader Jan Jambon
    Belgium in top ten best countries to bring up children
    Coronavirus: Belgians on Dutch cruise ship to be quarantined
    Brussels named 23rd most livable city in the world for European expats
    Mark Zuckerberg ‘tipped normally’ in Brussels restaurant
    Liège cafe owner risks prison for Nazi chants during service
    Most of Belgium’s humanitarian aid goes to Syria and Great Lakes
    Donors conference for reconstruction in Albania exceeds expectations
    Blokker stores ‘will disappear completely’ from Belgium
    View more

    Could a 1934 anti-malarial help tackle Covid-19?

    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    The coronavirus or Covid-19 is related to the SARS virus of 2003-2004 © Belga

    A cheap drug that has been in use to fight malaria since 1934 could be the key to tackling the Covid-19 virus, according to researchers at the university of Leuven.

    Chloroquine has been marketed internationally since 1934 as an anti-malarial treatment. However the KULeuven discovered in 2004 that the drug was also effective in fighting the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. And SARS, like Covid-19, is a coronavirus.

    The discovery in 2004 was made after tests on blood samples by the Leuven team. However at that point, the epidemic was already in decline, so chloroquine was never tested on patients.

    The drug was, though, found to be effective in the lab in concentrations that present no danger to humans. Another advantage is that is it cheap to make €12 or €13 for 100 pills.

    It has now shown promising results after being tested on patients infected with Covid-19 in ten hospitals in China – in Beijing, Hunan and Guangdong. After receiving chloroquine for one week the test patients showed less fever, better lung function and faster recovery from the virus.

    Professor Marc Van Ranst, a virologist at KULeuven, has been examining reports from the Chinese ministry for science and technology – there are as yet no direct contacts with the Chinese government. He led the team carrying out tests back in 2004.

    Prof. Van Ranst said he was “delighted” that chloroquine appears to be effective against the new virus. “It is simple to produce in large quantities, although for the time being there are still few producers worldwide. We would hope that chloroquine, especially since it is very cheap, can have an impact on the treatment of patients with the new virus.”

    But he stressed that chloroquine is not a vaccine against the Covid-19 infection. It is only useful for treating people who have already contracted the disease.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job