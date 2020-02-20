Damage by storms Ciara and Dennis estimated at over €200 million

The damage caused by storms Ciara and Dennis in Belgium is estimated at over €200 million. Credit: Pixabay

The damage caused by storms Ciara and Dennis in Belgium is estimated at over €200 million, based on an extrapolation of existing data by AG Insurance.

Market leader AG Insurance has estimated the total amount of damages caused by the storms over the past weekends that it will pay its clients at about €60 million. Extrapolation for the entire sector would come to more than €200 million of damage in Belgium, reports De Tijd.

Earlier, AG had said that it assumed that Ciara caused damage for at least €40 million. Dennis, who had been forecast as a less violent storm but caused more trouble than expected in several places across the country, caused about half the damage Ciara did, according to the insurer, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

With around 30,000 claims expected in the next few days, the balance sheet of the two storms, appears to be “significantly higher” than that of the storms in March 2019, which was about €47 million, according to a press release.

Traditionally, AG Insurance’s figures provide a rough estimate of the damage for all insurers combined, with an extrapolation indicating a total loss of €210 to €240 million.

A definite figure will be announced later, as the insurers are still processing ten of thousands of files.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times