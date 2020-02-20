 
Damage by storms Ciara and Dennis estimated at over €200 million
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Still chance of preventing global crisis...
Damage by storms Ciara and Dennis estimated at...
Far-right leader scraps ‘overly critical’ foreword from his...
“Filthiest street in Brussels” gets a makeover...
Petrol prices will rise on Friday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    Coronavirus: Still chance of preventing global crisis
    Damage by storms Ciara and Dennis estimated at over €200 million
    Far-right leader scraps ‘overly critical’ foreword from his upcoming book
    “Filthiest street in Brussels” gets a makeover
    Petrol prices will rise on Friday
    Government makes it easier to employ foreign workers
    80 km/h winds to return from Thursday afternoon
    Over €3 million in fines issued for violating Brussels’ LEZ
    King chooses two liberals to try to avoid early elections
    Nine killed in shooting in Germany, suspected shooter found dead
    Holiday disruption on Friday as airport police plan work-to-rule
    London is open: Sadiq Khan tells EU leaders
    Belgian nanosatellite successfully launched
    Wallonia to get new network of express bus lines
    Child smuggler arrested at Brussels Airport sentenced to 36 months in prison
    Brussels Bourse building to be transformed into Beer Museum
    100 tractors protest against EU budget cuts at Cinquantenaire on Thursday
    How Artificial Intelligence could transform the European economic and political landscape
    Belgium’s Queen discusses harassment with young students
    Lidl announces Belgian expansion plans
    View more

    Damage by storms Ciara and Dennis estimated at over €200 million

    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    The damage caused by storms Ciara and Dennis in Belgium is estimated at over €200 million. Credit: Pixabay

    The damage caused by storms Ciara and Dennis in Belgium is estimated at over €200 million, based on an extrapolation of existing data by AG Insurance.

    Market leader AG Insurance has estimated the total amount of damages caused by the storms over the past weekends that it will pay its clients at about €60 million. Extrapolation for the entire sector would come to more than €200 million of damage in Belgium, reports De Tijd.

    Earlier, AG had said that it assumed that Ciara caused damage for at least €40 million. Dennis, who had been forecast as a less violent storm but caused more trouble than expected in several places across the country, caused about half the damage Ciara did, according to the insurer, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    With around 30,000 claims expected in the next few days, the balance sheet of the two storms, appears to be “significantly higher” than that of the storms in March 2019, which was about €47 million, according to a press release.

    Traditionally, AG Insurance’s figures provide a rough estimate of the damage for all insurers combined, with an extrapolation indicating a total loss of €210 to €240 million.

    A definite figure will be announced later, as the insurers are still processing ten of thousands of files.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job