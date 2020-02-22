 
Two arrested after break-in at Royal Mint
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Latest News:
Two arrested after break-in at Royal Mint...
Italy closes some towns down as second coronavirus...
Police will have real-time access to Stib CCTV...
Federal office investigates possible corruption within Belgian Gaming...
French-speaking job-seekers ignore official Dutch classes...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 22 February 2020
    Two arrested after break-in at Royal Mint
    Italy closes some towns down as second coronavirus death announced
    Police will have real-time access to Stib CCTV
    Federal office investigates possible corruption within Belgian Gaming Commission
    French-speaking job-seekers ignore official Dutch classes
    Brussels Airport police strikes: delays will go on throughout the week
    EU dilemma: Returning migrants to unsafe places
    Huawei boasts 5G contracts with European operators
    Tesla resumes work on first European factory
    Belgian computer game ‘Brukel’ wants to remember true WWII stories
    Coronavirus: Belgians from Westerdam cruise ship return to Europe
    Nearly half of Belgians think politicians are corrupt, research shows
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Russia cannot be without government for a year ‘like Belgium’, says Putin
    Flanders abolishes back-paid family allowance for refugees
    $1 million award offered for best sustainable food solution
    Eurozone: inflation rose to 1.4% in January
    Colruyt takes steps to combat “extreme couponing”
    How the holidays will disrupt traffic this weekend
    700 kg of cocaine disguised as table salt found in Antwerp
    View more

    Two arrested after break-in at Royal Mint

    Saturday, 22 February 2020
    © Belga

    Two men have been arrested after breaking into the premises of the Royal Mint in Brussels and making off with bags of coins. A possible third man is being sought by police.

    Two men forced their way into the building on the Avenue Pacheco in the night of Thursday to Friday,” explained Denis Goeman, spokesperson for the Brussels prosecutor’s office.

    They made off with a number of money-bags filled with coins. The alarm was sounded immediately, and the police were soon able to arrest two suspects. They were still in possession of the stolen goods.”

    The robbery was a break-in, and not an armed robbery, he said. Also, the break-in did not take place at the National Bank as previously reported.

    The two men were questioned then released to appear in court on 5 March. “The suspects are not known to police for serious offences,” Goeman said.

    Brussels police believe a third man was involved in the break-in.

    When our officers arrived on the scene, security guards told them they had seen someone fleeing,” a police spokesperson told the VRT. “The police searched the whole building and were able to apprehend two suspects in the act. But it is possible a third person was also involved. Whether he was able to take away a portion of the proceeds is not yet clear.”

    The two men arrested were each found to be in possession of 5kg of coins in their backpacks.

    These were damaged coins which were being taken out of circulation, whose value is zero. The escaped suspect likely also had 5kg of coins with him,” said Francis Adyns of the federal finance ministry. Those are also likely to be worthless.

    The Belgian Mint stopped production of Belgian euro coins in 2017. They are now manufactured in the Netherlands.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job