 
Coronavirus: Possibly more than 110 Belgians confined in Tenerife hotel
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    Coronavirus: Possibly more than 110 Belgians confined in Tenerife hotel

    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s Foreign Ministry is aware of the 110 Belgians who booked their flights on TUI and are blocked at a hotel in Spain due to a Coronavirus alert, but there could be more, Foreign Affairs spokesman Karl Lagatie said on Tuesday.

    Other Belgians may have booked the hotel on their own.

    Belgian diplomatic services have been in contact with local authorities and travel agencies to see how they can assist the Belgians, who are staying at a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

    Earlier on Tuesday, TUI had confirmed that 110 Belgians who had booked rooms at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel through it were among hundreds of tourists confined at the hotel after local authorities discovered that an Italian traveller who stayed there could be a carrier of the Coronavirus.

    Karl Lagatie reiterated the ministry’s advice to travellers to register on the ministry’s website: travellersonline.diplomatie.be. “It only takes a few seconds and allows us to have their details,” he explained. “It’s then easier to contact them if there’s a problem. Few people automatically do that when they travel to nearby countries, but the situation is showing that it could prove useful.”

    The Foreign Ministry has slightly modified its advice for people travelling to Spain. It now asks them to follow the instructions of the local authorities as well as those that the Spanish Health Ministry has posted on its website.

    The Ministry is also recommending certain hygiene measures to avoid the spread of the virus in general.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

