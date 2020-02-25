Increased chances of snow in Belgium from Tuesday evening

From Tuesday evening and all day on Wednesday, the chances of (wet) snow falling in all of Belgium will increase.

“Weather models are currently calculating temperatures that are just enough to cause melting snow in the lower-lying areas of Belgium,” said Nicolas Roose of the NoodweerBenelux weather service, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. “In the Ardennes, it is going to snow for some time,” he added.

“During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, showers that can take on a wintery character can occur in several places in Belgium. In the first instance, these will be showers of graupel and rain. By Wednesday morning, the chance of melting snow will also increase. In the Ardennes, it will snow,” said Roose.

For the time being, NoodweerBenelux does not forecast a snow cover in Flanders, as the ground temperatures will probably be too high for the snow to remain. In the south of Belgium, however, a light snow cover will form on Wednesday, reports RTBF.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times