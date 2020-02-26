 
Hundreds evacuated after WWII bomb discovered in Maasmechelen
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
Latest News:
Hundreds evacuated after WWII bomb discovered in Maasmechelen...
First coronavirus infection reported in Greece...
Walloon schools still lack high-quality Internet...
Chances of surviving cancer get better, even for...
It is ‘not justified’ to ban school trips...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 February 2020
    Hundreds evacuated after WWII bomb discovered in Maasmechelen
    First coronavirus infection reported in Greece
    Walloon schools still lack high-quality Internet
    Chances of surviving cancer get better, even for the worst sorts
    It is ‘not justified’ to ban school trips to Italy
    Belgium will try to fix the lack of women on Wikipedia
    Brussels Airlines says bookings down amid coronavirus outbreak
    Coronavirus nears Belgium: Germany confirms case 60 km from border
    Belgian bar named No.1 place for cocktails in Europe
    Marriages of convenience on the increase in 2019
    Belgium’s fine for failing to repatriate IS children deferred by court
    Uber introduces ‘pin code’ safety feature in Brussels
    Coronavirus: two new infections in the quarantined Tenerife hotel 
    Belgium awakes under a blanket of snow on Wednesday
    Diesel: cheaper at the pump from Thursday
    Antwerp hospital builds container annex for Covid cases
    Temporary CEO named for Infrabel
    Police investigate shooting in residential Flemish neighbourhood
    Toyota hits back at minister over insult
    Post-Brexit talks begin next Monday
    View more

    Hundreds evacuated after WWII bomb discovered in Maasmechelen

    Wednesday, 26 February 2020
    A bomb was found during excavation works in Maasmechelen, near the Dutch border. © Belga

    Hundreds of people have been evacuated after a World War II aerial bomb was discovered by construction workers in Maasmechelen, near the Dutch border.

    A security perimeter was set up within a 180-metre radius of the area the discovery, with the explosives unit DOVO called on-site to handle the device.

    Some 150 people in the municipality of around 40,000 were evacuated as police went door to door to inform residents of the finding, with the bomb estimated to date back to WWII.

    “We must all leave our home,” one resident told VRT News. “So now I’m just going to Maastricht with my mom for a day.”

    The explosive was found during excavation works for the construction of a cellar in a private home, Maasmechelen Mayor Raf Terwingen told The Brussels Times.

    The American-made bomb measured 87 centimetres in length and 21 centimetres in diameter and had detonators at the front and at the rear.

    The DOVO explosives unit will transport it to a nearby wooded area where it will be dismantled, with residents allowed to return to their homes a little after 2:00 PM, according to the mayor.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job