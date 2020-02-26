Beware of slippery roads, IRM warns...

Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM, has issued a warning against slippery conditions on the country’s roads.

More showers were expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening in the provinces of Liège, Namur and Luxembourg, it said. On the Ardennes Heights, they will take the form of melting snow, resulting of snow drifts of up to five centimetres.

Snow build-ups will be irregular, depending on the trajectory of the showers, IRM noted, adding that ice sheets could be formed during the night.

In Wallonia, the Public Service Department, SPW, has activated the pre-alert traffic phase so as to keep the roads in the best possible conditions.

Showers of sleet or sometimes snow will continue to fall until Thursday. On the Ardennes Heights, there will be mostly snow showers, the IRM warned.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times