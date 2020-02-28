 
Most young first-time home buyers keep within their budgets
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Latest News:
Most young first-time home buyers keep within their...
Coronavirus: Recommendations issued for kindergartens and schools...
Man walking around with fake Kalashnikov arrested in...
Earth temporarily has a second (mini) moon...
Commission invites Greta Thunberg in run-up to Europe’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Most young first-time home buyers keep within their budgets
    Coronavirus: Recommendations issued for kindergartens and schools
    Man walking around with fake Kalashnikov arrested in Brussels
    Earth temporarily has a second (mini) moon
    Commission invites Greta Thunberg in run-up to Europe’s first climate policy
    Coronavirus: Vaccine in the making too good to be true?
    Arts-Loi metro station closed for 45 minutes because of suspect package
    Belgians back from quarantined Tenerife monitored but not quarantined
    Proposals to make justice more affordable could cost over €200 million
    After Ciara and Dennis: Storm Jorge to hit Belgium this weekend
    Belgium unveils first virtual police counter
    Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly airstrike
    Belgian public and private sector to work together to counter cyber-attacks
    The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music venues
    No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible the night of March 1 to 2
    European Commission alarmed by growing racism in Europe
    Half of Brussels post offices have no Dutch-speaking staff
    Belgium orders face masks as it prepares for coronavirus spread
    Brussels Airlines scraps 30% of flights to Northern-Italy amid coronavirus fears
    Brussels Mobility brings in 3D scanners to study road surfaces
    View more

    Most young first-time home buyers keep within their budgets

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    © Belga

    Close to three-quarters (74%) of young Belgians keep within their initial budgets when buying their first home, according to a study commissioned by Axa Bank for the Batibouw 2020 construction fair, which opens on Saturday.

    Despite the uninterrupted rise in real estate prices in Belgium, most of the young respondents (aged between 22 and 35 years) polled by Ipsos on behalf of the bank managed to spend less than 300,000 euros on their first home.

    The amounts they had to fork out varied from region to region. In Brussels, 32% bought homes ranging between 200,000 and 300,000 euros, and in Flanders 37% did so. In Wallonia, on the other hand 50% paid less than 200,000 euros for their first home.

    Buyers are willing to make a number of concessions to keep costs down. In 30% of cases, “the dream home has to make way for a building that needs some renovation work,” Axa noted. Young people are also prepared to accept a two-family house although they would have liked to purchase a single-family home.

    Of the 26% who went over budget, many said they did so after they found their ideal home.

    Generally, young people spend 32% of their monthly incomes on mortgage loans.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job