One person won 67,084,644 million euros from the weekend’s EuroMillions draw.

In Belgium, the luckiest person took home 197,637.50 euros.

The big winner from the weekend picked out four of the the five winning numbers and the two winning stars and, therefore pocketed 67,084,644 euros.

Four other Europeans also won 197,637.50 euros.

The winning numbers: 8 – 11 – 20 – 22 – 23

The winning stars: 3 – 4