Woluwé-St-Lambert mayor forbids access to public places for people returning from coronavirus ‘high risk areas’

The mayor of Woluwé-Saint-Lambert in Brussels region, Olivier Maingain, has issued a police order prohibiting access to public places to anyone returning from a coronavirus high-risk area during a 14 day period, after returning to Belgium.

The list includes; schools, nurseries, rest homes, sports centers, libraries, cultural centers, places of entertainment, municipal administration buildings or any public service located in the Brussels municipality.

The ‘high-risk areas’ to which the mayor refers to are China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, South Korea, Iran, and Veneto and Lombardy in Italy.

Maingain justified the decision in order to “comply with the recommendations of the WHO which recommends taking all necessary preventive measures to limit the risk of spreading the new Coronavirus – Covid 19.”

