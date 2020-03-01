 
Woluwé-St-Lambert mayor forbids access to public places for people returning from coronavirus ‘high risk areas’
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 March, 2020
Latest News:
Woluwé-St-Lambert mayor forbids access to public places for...
One person wins almost 70 million euros at...
Makers of adulterated wine ask customers to check...
New coronavirus infection reported in Antwerp...
10,000 flowers for rare illnesses in Brussels gallery...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 March 2020
    Woluwé-St-Lambert mayor forbids access to public places for people returning from coronavirus ‘high risk areas’
    One person wins almost 70 million euros at EuroMillions draw
    Makers of adulterated wine ask customers to check their bottles
    New coronavirus infection reported in Antwerp
    10,000 flowers for rare illnesses in Brussels gallery
    Hospital burned down in Iran due to Coronavirus fears
    Belgian film Jumbo wins prize at Berlin
    Investigation into Spanish woman who became ill after visiting Belgium
    Africamuseum’s Grande Rotunde has been renovated
    Economic leaders ask finance sector to support COP26
    Erdogan and Trump agree measures to avoid ‘tragedy in Idlib’
    “Friendship fraud” on the increase in Belgium in 2019
    Coronavirus: more than 20 dead in Italy
    Urban junk food diet is bad for city birds
    Belgian bus driver stabbed in Zeeland
    Nineteen new coronavirus cases in France
    Scientist takes De Block to task over government’s Covid plans
    Higher rent cannot be demanded because a tenant has a pet
    Changes to Belgian abortion law can go ahead, says Council of State
    Germany ‘on the threshold of an epidemic’
    View more

    Woluwé-St-Lambert mayor forbids access to public places for people returning from coronavirus ‘high risk areas’

    Sunday, 01 March 2020
    © Belga

    The mayor of Woluwé-Saint-Lambert in Brussels region, Olivier Maingain, has issued a police order prohibiting access to public places to anyone returning from a coronavirus high-risk area during a 14 day period, after returning to Belgium.

    The list includes; schools, nurseries, rest homes, sports centers, libraries, cultural centers, places of entertainment, municipal administration buildings or any public service located in the Brussels municipality.

    The ‘high-risk areas’ to which the mayor refers to are China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, South Korea, Iran, and Veneto and Lombardy in Italy.

    Maingain justified the decision in order to “comply with the recommendations of the WHO which recommends taking all necessary preventive measures to limit the risk of spreading the new Coronavirus – Covid 19.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job