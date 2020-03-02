 
Health minister announces daily update on number of infected Belgian coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 March, 2020
Latest News:
Health minister announces daily update on number of...
Eden Hazard to undergo surgery...
First coronavirus case in Luxembourg diagnosed...
Coronavirus: STIB not taking additional measures (yet)...
Brussels mayors ‘not allowed’ to take individual measures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 March 2020
    Health minister announces daily update on number of infected Belgian coronavirus
    Eden Hazard to undergo surgery
    First coronavirus case in Luxembourg diagnosed
    Coronavirus: STIB not taking additional measures (yet)
    Brussels mayors ‘not allowed’ to take individual measures against coronavirus
    Lung expert breaks down coronavirus in viral Twitter thread
    Belgium enters Phase 2 for coronavirus: what does it mean?
    UEFA assesses potential coronavirus impact on Euro 2020
    EU dilemma: A just transition to climate neutrality but without natural gas
    Brussels European Schools urge pupils, staff to remain home amid coronavirus outbreak
    Coronavirus: ‘Anyone with flu symptoms should be tested’
    Coronavirus: 6 new cases in Belgium on Monday
    Travellers returning from northern Italy urged to be ‘extra vigilant’ of coronavirus symptoms
    First coronavirus case confirmed in Brussels
    Woluwe coronavirus measures are ‘disproportionate’ and ‘grotesque,’ say critics
    European border control agency increases alert level along Greek-Turkish border
    Turkey launches offensive against Syrian regime
    Coronavirus: Italy sets aside 3.6 billion euros in aid
    5G to be launched in Belgium
    This winter was the third mildest since 1833
    View more

    Health minister announces daily update on number of infected Belgian coronavirus

    Monday, 02 March 2020
    © Belga

    The government will review the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Belgium every day at 10 am, Federal Minister for Health, Maggie De Block, said on Monday morning.

    “It is certain that there are new cases, seeing hundreds of tests are now underway and the holidays are over,” De Block commented. 

    During the consultation committee, which brings together Federal government and entities, the various relevant ministers will attempt to agree on a common approach to the coronavirus’s arrival in Belgium and its likely spread. 

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job