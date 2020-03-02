Health minister announces daily update on number of infected Belgian coronavirus

The government will review the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Belgium every day at 10 am, Federal Minister for Health, Maggie De Block, said on Monday morning.

“It is certain that there are new cases, seeing hundreds of tests are now underway and the holidays are over,” De Block commented.

During the consultation committee, which brings together Federal government and entities, the various relevant ministers will attempt to agree on a common approach to the coronavirus’s arrival in Belgium and its likely spread.

The Brussels Times