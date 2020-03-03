 
Over 2600 people died by euthanasia in 2019
Tuesday, 03 March, 2020
    Over 2600 people died by euthanasia in 2019

    Tuesday, 03 March 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s Euthanasia Commission received 2,655 declarations of euthanasia last year, a 12.5% increase on 2018, the commission announced on Tuesday.

    It said 67.8% of the patients were over the age of 70 years and 39.3% were older than 80.

    In the vast majority of cases (83.1%) doctors felt the patient would die within a short period.

    The linguistic distribution of the euthanasia cases remained stable, with 77.3% of registration documents coming from Dutch-language areas and 22.7% from French-speaking ones.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

