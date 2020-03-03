Over 2600 people died by euthanasia in 2019...

Belgium’s Euthanasia Commission received 2,655 declarations of euthanasia last year, a 12.5% increase on 2018, the commission announced on Tuesday.

It said 67.8% of the patients were over the age of 70 years and 39.3% were older than 80.

In the vast majority of cases (83.1%) doctors felt the patient would die within a short period.

The linguistic distribution of the euthanasia cases remained stable, with 77.3% of registration documents coming from Dutch-language areas and 22.7% from French-speaking ones.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times